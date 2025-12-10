FMGE 2026 Edit Window Opens, Check Deadline To Make Corrections

Registrations have closed for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to make any changes in the application form can do so by December 12, 2025. They will be able to make changes to their information except name, nationality, Email, mobile number and test city. The edit window for all payment success applications opened on December 9 and will conclude on December 12, 2025.

The final selective edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images, photograph, signatures and thumb impression will open on December 29 and close on December 31, 2025.

The board will intimate the city to the applicants by January 2, 2026. The admit cards will be released by January 14, 2026. The exam will be held on January 17, 2026 in a computer-based platform at various centres across the country. The results will be announced by February 17, 2026.

The opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents upload in the application can be done through online deficient document submission portal. Documents relating to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Apostille/Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility Certificate or Admission Letter and Proof of Citizenship can be changed by January 2, 2026 by 11:55 pm.

What is FMGE?

FMGE is a license exam administered by the National Board of Examinations. An Indian citizen or OCI who has completed his/her primary medical qualification from a non-Indian institution but intends to practice in India must pass this examination before registering with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. However, because FMGE was launched in 2002, candidates who completed their primary degree course on or before March 15, 2002 are exempt from taking this examination. The exam held in June and December.