IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To August 4

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the recruitment of unmarried Indian male and female candidates to join as Agniveervayu. Eligible candidates can now apply for IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2024 until August 4 by visiting the official IAF website, vayu.agnipath.cdac.in.

The IAF Agniveer 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on October 18. To register for the exam, candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 550 through the official website.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008. At the time of enrollment, candidates should be no older than 21 years.

Marital Status: Only unmarried individuals are eligible to apply for the Agniveer recruitment. Female candidates must also agree not to become pregnant during the four-year engagement period.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualifications

Science Students:

Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with Mathematics and Physics, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

Must have completed a three-year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the Diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the Diploma course).

Must have passed a two-year Vocational course with non-vocational subjects Physics and Mathematics, securing 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the vocational course).

Non-Science Stream Students: