Hungarian Government Offers 200 Scholarships To Indian Students For Higher Education

The Hungarian Government is offering scholarships to 200 Indian students for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in Hungary. Of the total 200 scholarships, 50 are for undergraduate courses, 75 are for postgraduate course and 30 are for PhD courses. Candidates applying for Postgraduate Courses and Research may avail from the 40 Scholarships (Part Time), while Interpreter, Translator and Literary Translator Studies can choose from five scholarships.

The scholarships are being offered as per the provisions mentioned in the Educational Exchange Programme Agreement signed between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the scholarship must be eligible for the following:

Must be an Indian citizen

Applicants born after August 31, 2008 will not be considered.

Applicant must possess at least 60 per cent in the last examination passed.

They must have completed their last study programme from a recognised Indian Educational Institute only. However, students who have availed Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship may apply provided they apply for a different/ higher level of study programme.

Must have applied online to Tempus Public Foundation.

Deadline

The deadline for submission of online application is January 15, 2026.

The applicant will be required to send a printout of the online application (with supporting documents) to 'The Section Officer, International Cooperation Section, Room No.-508 A, University Grants Commission, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi-110 002' by January 22, 2026.

How to apply

Details regarding the scholarship programme are available on the official website of Tempus Public Foundation, www.stipendiumhungaricum.hu.