'Board Of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' Is Fake: Education Ministry

'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' is fake: HRD Ministry

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said the entity operating in the name of "Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi" is fake. In a public notice, the MHRD or the education ministry of Government of India, said the letters which are claiming that the said education board is recognised are completely forged and fabricated, and asked the general public, students, their parents and other stakeholders to take note of the above facts and act accordingly.

"On scrutiny of the relevant records of this Ministry, it has been found that no such letters have ever been issued by this Ministry in favour of so called Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi," the MHRD said in the notice.

"Both these letters are, therefore, completely forged and fabricated. Further, it is abundantly clarified that No letters, whatsoever, have ever been issued by this Ministry recognising the said entity i.e. Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi," it added.

The ministry also said the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi was dissolved in 1962 by certain Directorate of Education Delhi Administration Resolutions dated June 30, 1962.

"Therefore, if any other document(s) is/are produced by the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi in relation to its recognition, then the same may be deemed to be fake and the veracity of the documents may first be got confirmed from the concerned organisation/Ministry," the notice said.

In 2018 May the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, had released the a list of 12 fake education boards those were working without any recognition. This list also carried the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi.

'As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," the official annoucement from DoE said then.

In December last year, the Delhi Police had arrested three men for allegedly running a fake education board in the national capital and other parts of the country. The accused have been identified as Altaf Raja (23), Shambhu Nath Mishra (46) and Manoj Kumar (32), they said.

According to police, the accused used to distribute marksheets and certificates through the fake education board and the three have cheated more than 10,000 students belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and other states.

The fake board syndicate used to allure students who could not pass the Matriculation and Intermediate Examination on promise that they will provide the certificate and marksheet at nominal charges, police said.

