Delhi Government Warns Against 12 Fake Education Boards

The fake board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi 'allegedly defrauded their clients of huge money,' reported IANS. Apart from more than 15,000 fake blank mark sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, six ATM cards of different banks, pass books and computers were also recovered from the "board office" located in Vikaspuri, the police said.
- Urdu Education Board
- Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan
- Delhi Board of Secondary Education
- The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education
- National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education Delhi
- Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi
- State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education
- Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education
- Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi
- Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi
- The Central Board of Higher Education, Delhi
(With Inputs From PTI)
