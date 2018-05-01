Delhi Government Warns Against 12 Fake Education Boards Last year, in December Delhi Police arrested six people for running a fake education board in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT 12 Fake Education Boards Operating In Delhi: Check Complete List New Delhi: Few months after the Delhi Police uncovered a fake education board, the government has warned against 12 more fake education boards operating in the national capital. Last year, in December Delhi Police arrested six people for running a fake education board in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi. 'There is no state board of government of Delhi. Further, the Directorate of Education (DoE), which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board,' an official order said. 'As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," it further added.



The fake board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi 'allegedly defrauded their clients of huge money,' reported IANS. Apart from more than 15,000 fake blank mark sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, six ATM cards of different banks, pass books and computers were also recovered from the "board office" located in Vikaspuri, the police said.



Here are the list of fake education boards in Delhi: Urdu Education Board

Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan

Delhi Board of Secondary Education

The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education

National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education Delhi

Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi

State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education

Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education

Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi

Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi

The Central Board of Higher Education, Delhi

(With Inputs From PTI)



Click here for more



Few months after the Delhi Police uncovered a fake education board, the government has warned against 12 more fake education boards operating in the national capital. Last year, in December Delhi Police arrested six people for running a fake education board in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi. 'There is no state board of government of Delhi. Further, the Directorate of Education (DoE), which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board,' an official order said. 'As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," it further added.The fake board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi 'allegedly defrauded their clients of huge money,' reported IANS. Apart from more than 15,000 fake blank mark sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, six ATM cards of different banks, pass books and computers were also recovered from the "board office" located in Vikaspuri, the police said. Here are the list of fake education boards in Delhi:(With Inputs From PTI)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter