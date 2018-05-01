Delhi Government Warns Against 12 Fake Education Boards

Last year, in December Delhi Police arrested six people for running a fake education board in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 01, 2018 18:05 IST
18 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Government Warns Against 12 Fake Education Boards

12 Fake Education Boards Operating In Delhi: Check Complete List

New Delhi:  Few months after the Delhi Police uncovered a fake education board, the government has warned against 12 more fake education boards operating in the national capital. Last year, in December Delhi Police arrested six people for running a fake education board in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi. 'There is no state board of government of Delhi. Further, the Directorate of Education (DoE), which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board,' an official order said. 'As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," it further added.

The fake board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi 'allegedly defrauded their clients of huge money,' reported IANS. Apart from more than 15,000 fake blank mark sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, six ATM cards of different banks, pass books and computers were also recovered from the "board office" located in Vikaspuri, the police said.

Comments
Here are the list of fake education boards in Delhi:
  • Urdu Education Board
  • Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan
  • Delhi Board of Secondary Education
  • The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education
  • National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education Delhi
  • Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi
  • State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education
  • Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education
  • Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi
  • Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi
  • The Central Board of Higher Education, Delhi

(With Inputs From PTI)

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................