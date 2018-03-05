To Reduce School Syllabus, HRD Ministry Invites Suggestions From Public

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has invited suggestions on rationalizing curriculum for class 1 to 12 to ensure all round development of students.

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 05, 2018 21:51 IST
The objective of seeking suggestions is to make the content more balanced in various subjects

New Delhi:  The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has invited suggestions on rationalising curriculum for class 1 to 12 to ensure all round development of students. The Union Minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar has said that there is an urgent need to rationalise the school curriculum because the objective of education is to prepare a good human being from the system.

The NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half from the 2019 academic session, the Minister had said last month in a bid to provide relief to school students.

"At the stage of development of cognitive skills, students need to be given full freedom. I have asked NCERT to reduce the syllabus by half and it will be effective from the 2019 academic session," he told Rajya Sabha TV in an interview then.

The objective of seeking suggestions is to make the content more balanced in various subjects offered from class 1 to class 12 as prescribed by NCERT/CBSE.
 
"Along with academic education, life skills, experiential learning, physical education and creative skills are needed. We need to develop the system where students get time for each of this and can progress in the areas which he or she likes most, therefore there is a continuous demand of rationalisation of the syllabus which many people believe is too heavy and inappropriate for age," Mr Javadekar explained.
 
The HRD Minister has urged all stakeholders including teachers, headmasters, school management, educationalists, parents, students, NGO's, experts, public representatives and anybody who has interest and opinion on this issue to send their suggestions.

The suggestions can be made from March 5, 2018 till April 6, 2018, and the suggestions should be precise and may be given online in the prescribed format.


Personal details of the persons submitting suggestions will remain confidential.
 
The curriculum documents of CBSE and NCERT are available at the following links:

http://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum.html

http://www.ncert.nic.in/rightside/links/syllabus.html

(With Inputs from Agencies)

