To Reduce School Syllabus, HRD Ministry Invites Suggestions From Public

The objective of seeking suggestions is to make the content more balanced in various subjects

HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar - There is an urgent need to rationalize school curriculum for the all-round development of students (1/2) - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 5, 2018

HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar has urged all stakeholders including teachers, headmasters, school management, educationalists, parents, students, NGO's, experts, public representatives and anybody who has interest and opinion on this issue to send their suggestions. (2/2) - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 5, 2018

The suggestions can be made from 5th March, 2018 till 6th April, 2018 at the link: http://164.100.78.75/DIGI https://t.co/cpB4JkSaCW - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 5, 2018