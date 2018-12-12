HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Inaugurates Kala Utsav 2018

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, today, inaugurated Kala Utsav 2018, a 4-day long National level competition for school students. Students from across the country will compete in Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dancing, and Painting. The inauguration event was held at Bal Bhavan, Delhi where the Union Minister also inaugurated a Sports Centre.

While the events will be held at Bal Bhavan from December 12 to December 14, the prize distribution ceremony will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium.

Kala Utsav was started in 2015 and since then has been regularly organised every year, that is, 2016 and 2017 as a celebration of art forms in the school system. The competitions are held at District, State and National level and are open to class 9, 10, 11, and 12 students from any government, government-aided and private school.

MHRD Invites Project Proposal For 'Student Pavilion' At Aero India 2019

All the winners (first, second and third) will be awarded with cash prize, a trophy and medals in each art form. All participants will be given a certificate of participation.

The first prize winner in each art form will be given a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, second prize winner will be given a cash prize of Rs. 20,000, and the third prize winner will be given a cash prize of Rs. 15,000.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.