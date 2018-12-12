MHRD Invites Project Proposal For 'Student Pavilion' At Aero India 2019

Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Civil Aviation have announced a student competition to exhibit products / concepts / innovative ideas on aerospace technologies at Aero India 2019. Aero India 2019 will be held from February 20 to February 24, 2019. This is the first time that a 'Student Pavilion' will be put up at the Aero India to showcase projects by students on aerospace related activities.

The theme for the exhibition is Application of Aerospace Technologies for the Betterment of the Billion lives (AABB). Students, who are involved in the aerospace sector, both civil and defence, can submit their concept note for participation in the exhibition.

Ministry of human Resource Development (MHRD) will accept concept note from students till January 7, 2019. The Ministry will shortlist projects on January 14, 2019. Participants will have to submit detailed project report for shortlisted projects by January 24, 2019 after which a selection committee will announce the finally selected projects on January 26, 2019.

Proposals can cover futuristic research or exhibition of new emerging technologies in form of prototypes/models or demonstration of innovative applications/products of existing & proven technologies.

The participant teams should consist of a maximum of 4 members, that is one team leader and three team members.

The proposal must be forwarded to the ministry through the institute or a faculty member of the institute where the students are enrolled.

