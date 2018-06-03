Bill To Do Away With Homework For Classes 1 And 2 Soon The Centre will bring a bill in Parliament to ensure that schools do not assign homework to students of classes 1 and 2, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has said.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar assured yesterday that the Centre will bring a bill in Parliament to ensure that schools do not assign homework to students of classes 1 and 2. HRD Minister's remarks are coming after Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to instruct state governments to reduce weight of school children's bags and do away with homework for classes 1 and 2. In its interim order, the court said that use of National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books be made mandatory.The Court has also asked CBSE to set up flying squads to inspect schools violating the new directive. The minister told the reporters here yesterday that he welcomes the decision (of the court) and the government is studying the order and will definitely do whatever is required.Justice N Kirubakaran, on May 30, while referring to the government orders (GOs) issued by governments of Telangana and Maharashtra, also directed the Centre to direct the state governments and governments of Union Territories to formulate a "Children School Bag Policy" reducing the weight of the satchels in line with the guidelines issued by either state.The Union minister said the Centre will bring a no homework bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in compliance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and hoped it will be passed."I believe there has to be a 'learn with fun'. Children should not be put under any pressure. We will do whatever is required to lessen the pressure on children in compliance with the court order," Mr. Javadekar said.Noting that children are neither weightlifters nor school bags loaded containers, the high court had asked the state government to ensure that the weight of the satchels should not be more than 10 per cent of the weight of the child.The state governments were asked to ensure that weight of the satchels shall not be more than 10 per cent of the weight of the child. It observed that children are neither weightlifters nor school bags loaded containers. The judge, referring to various research experts and a parenting psychologist, said, "Many experts find that homework is beneficial only to older kids whereas young children are notably lacking in "executive control", the ability to concentrate, to follow directions, to control impulses and keep the details in mind. Therefore, it is unrealistic to expect the KG students, first and second class students to do homework, assignment on their own and homework for class 1 and 2 children have to be prohibited.