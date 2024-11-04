Pics Show Elon Musk's Physics Homework From His College Days, He Reacts

The images have sparked fascination among fans, offering a rare glimpse into Musks early academic life.

Recently, pictures of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's college physics homework surfaced online, drawing the billionaire's attention and a quick response. The images, shared by a fan on social media, feature detailed handwritten calculations that Musk himself recognized. In response, the SpaceX CEO explained that the homework involved the "derivation of moments of inertia from first principles," a complex topic in physics that deals with the rotational properties of objects. Musk also noted that a few pages appeared to be missing from the shared document.

''Some of Elon Musk's physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania,'' X user Dima Zeniuk wrote.

See the post here:

Derivation of moments of inertia from first principles. There are some pages missing from the post. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

In a second tweet, the user shared the other two pages that Musk had previously posted on X.

This is amazing! Two more pages you posted on X a long time ago pic.twitter.com/UywojdUwM4 — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) November 2, 2024

The images have sparked fascination among fans, offering a rare glimpse into Musk's early academic life and intellectual pursuits. One user wrote, ''One of the main reasons for your success is that you learned the language - math and physics - necessary to understand what you want to do.''

Another commented, ''This topic is quite fascinating, and I'm always eager to learn more about the fundamental principles behind these important concepts.''

''Nice handwriting lol,'' a third user commented.

Notably, Elon Musk attended Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned dual degrees in economics from the Wharton School and physics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Musk focused on energy physics, which sparked his early interest in sustainable energy. During college, he co-founded Zip2, a software company that provided city guides for newspapers, to help fund his ambitions. Musk was accepted into Stanford's PhD program in applied physics but left after just two days to pursue opportunities in the tech industry, marking the start of his entrepreneurial path.