Woman's Plea Against Holiday Homework Goes Viral, Sparks Debate On Social Media

Video highlights the burden on parents to complete their children's homework.

Indian summer vacations are over, leaving students with mixed feelings. Indian summer break is bittersweet. The joy of free time fades as students tackle the stack of summer vacation homework. Unlike some places, Indian schools expect projects and exercises to be completed during the break, adding a layer of responsibility to those lazy summer days.

A mother recently posted a video to express her displeasure with the holiday homework assignments given to kids, which sparked an intense discussion on social media.

She explains in the video how many teachers give homework and projects that kids can't do on their own, necessitating adult help. She urges educators to set projects that are appropriate for each student's level of ability so that they can do the work on their own without help from their parents.

The video was shared on X by Eminent Woke, with the caption, "The education system is doing this to parents."

Watch the video here:

Education system is doing this to parents ❌ pic.twitter.com/0UthwtwHyN — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) June 30, 2024

Shared on June 30, the video garnered significant attention online, accumulating over 700,000 views. The mother's plea sparked a wave of reactions among viewers.

"This is the only industry that blames the customer if the product goes bad," one user commented, criticising the present school system.

"If I were the Education Minister, I would ensure that students up to Class 8 have no homework," wrote another user.

"Pointless assignments that don't add anything to a student's learning," commented a third user.