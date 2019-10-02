Number Of Students In Sindhi Language More Than Double Since Last Year

The Council also discussed the spread of Sindhi Language through "Community Radio".

In the current academic year the number of students enrolled for the Sindhi language learning course is more than double than it was in the last academic session. 9,680 students have enrolled for learning the language in 2019-2020. Last year the enrollment number was 4307. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has appreciated the growth in the enrollment in the meeting of the Executive Board of the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language.

In the meeting the HRD Minister discussed various issues concerning the Council, laying emphasis on the promotion of Sindhi language within the country and abroad.

Mr Pokhriyal inaugurated "KULGEET", the song of the National Council for promotion of Sindhi Language and released three books in Sindhi Language of the Council.

Discussing the five year plan for the Council, the HRD Minister also desired that effective steps should be taken to utilize the financial grants given for the promotional activities of Sindhi Language judiciously. For the promotion of the language grants are given to NGOs. The members have been advised to make random inspections to ensure that the grants are utilized in a proper manner.

