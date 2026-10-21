HP Board Registration 2026-27: Class 9, 10 Deadline Extended, Check New Dates

HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has extended the registration deadline for Class 9 and Class 10 students for the 2026-27 academic session. Students enrolled in government and private schools affiliated with the board can complete their registration by November 16, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The board has also announced a correction window from November 17 to November 25, 2026, to help schools rectify errors in students' registration records. School authorities have been advised to complete the registration process within the revised timeline and ensure that all student details are accurate before final submission.

Click here: HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Registration Date Extended Official Notice

HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Registration 2026: Important Dates

According to the revised schedule, the registration deadline has been extended to provide schools with additional time to complete the process. Students should contact their respective school authorities to confirm their registration status.

Classes covered: Class 9 and Class 10

Class 9 and Class 10 Last date for registration with late fee: November 16, 2026

November 16, 2026 Late fee: Rs 500

Rs 500 Correction window: November 17 to November 25, 2026

HPBOSE Registration Correction Window 2026: Details Schools Can Edit

HPBOSE will open the correction facility from November 17 to November 25, 2026. During this period, schools can review student registration records and correct mistakes in the details permitted by the board. The correction facility will cover important information, including:

Student's name

Father's name and mother's name

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Selected elective subjects

School principals and headmasters should carefully verify the information before the correction window closes. Students should coordinate with their schools to ensure that their personal details and subject choices are correctly recorded.