HP Board Registration 2026-27: Class 9, 10 Deadline Extended, Check New Dates

HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has extended the registration deadline for Class 9 and Class 10 students for the 2026-27 academic session. Students enrolled in government and private schools affiliated with the board can complete their registration by November 16, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The board has also announced a correction window from November 17 to November 25, 2026, to help schools rectify errors in students' registration records. School authorities have been advised to complete the registration process within the revised timeline and ensure that all student details are accurate before final submission.
Click here: HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Registration Date Extended Official Notice
HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Registration 2026: Important Dates
According to the revised schedule, the registration deadline has been extended to provide schools with additional time to complete the process. Students should contact their respective school authorities to confirm their registration status.
- Classes covered: Class 9 and Class 10
- Last date for registration with late fee: November 16, 2026
- Late fee: Rs 500
- Correction window: November 17 to November 25, 2026
HPBOSE Registration Correction Window 2026: Details Schools Can Edit
HPBOSE will open the correction facility from November 17 to November 25, 2026. During this period, schools can review student registration records and correct mistakes in the details permitted by the board. The correction facility will cover important information, including:
- Student's name
- Father's name and mother's name
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Category
- Selected elective subjects
School principals and headmasters should carefully verify the information before the correction window closes. Students should coordinate with their schools to ensure that their personal details and subject choices are correctly recorded.