HP Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Where To Check HPBOSE Results Once Declared

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results soon. Students can check their results on the official HPBOSE website-hpbose.org-once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the HPBOSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

The Class 10 exams started on March 4 and will conclude on March 24, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025."

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, HPBOSE announced the Class 10 results on May 7. The pass percentage stood at 74.61%. A total of 92 students secured positions in the top 10 list, with 72 of them being girls. A total of 91,622 students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams in 2024, with 67,988 students passing the examination. Meanwhile, 10,474 students were placed in the compartment category, and 12,613 students failed the examination.

Students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.