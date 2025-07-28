How To Get Into IIT While Doing A Job

Getting into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is a dream for lakhs of students in India. It not only helps in career growth but also brings many other benefits such as exposure to students with a growth mindset, access to experienced and highly qualified professors, advanced laboratory facilities, strong placement support, and much more.

There are multiple ways to get admission into IIT. For pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech), students must clear the JEE Mains and Advanced exams. For those who want to pursue Master of Technology (MTech), the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is the entry route. However, these are all full-time programs, and students need to attend the campus regularly to complete the course.

Part-Time Course for Working Professionals

For those who are unable to attend regular classes due to work or personal commitments, many IITs offer MTech program. These programs are designed specifically for working professionals. Classes are usually scheduled in the evenings or on weekends, making it easier for individuals to continue their jobs while pursuing higher education.

Eligibility Criteria

Each IIT has its own specific eligibility rules for part-time MTech programs. In most cases, candidates do not need to appear for an entrance exam to get admission. To be eligible, the candidate must have a B.Tech or BE degree from a recognised university.

In addition to educational qualifications, relevant work experience is usually required. This ensures that candidates are prepared for the demands of a part-time academic program while continuing their professional responsibilities.

Admission Process

The admission process for part-time MTech programs may vary across IITs. It often includes a written test and interview. In some specializations, GATE scores may be considered, although it is not always mandatory.

The selection process typically evaluates the candidate's GATE score (if required), past academic performance, and professional experience. After the shortlisting process, selected candidates are invited for interviews, and sometimes a written test, before final admission is granted.

Program Duration

While the full-time M.Tech program lasts for 24 months (4 semesters), the part-time MTech program usually spans over 36 months (6 semesters). The course content remains the same as the full-time program, but the extended timeline helps balance academic learning with work commitments.

IITs Offering Part-Time MTech Programs

Many of the most prestigious IITs offer part-time M.Tech options, including:

• IIT Delhi

• IIT Bombay

• IIT Roorkee

• IIT Kanpur



Other IITs may also offer similar opportunities. Students should carefully explore the courses available in each institution.

According to Gitesh Gaharwar, a student who completed MTech from IIT Roorkee while working: "Doing MTech at IIT while continuing my job was challenging, but totally worth it. The program is flexible and the faculty is supportive. I could apply what I learned in real time at my workplace. It helped me grow both academically and professionally."

Students interested in part-time MTech programs at IITs are advised to regularly check the official websites of the respective institutes. These websites will provide accurate information about fees, application deadlines, registration process, course availability, and other important details.

