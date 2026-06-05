Himachal Pradesh Special Educator TET 2026 Exam on June 7, Check Complete Details Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, will conduct the HP TET 2026 Exam for special educators on June 7 under the TET June 2026 session. The exam is being organized for candidates who aspire to teach children with special needs at different school levels across the state.

HPBOSE has advised all candidates to download their admit cards, check exam details carefully, and reach their examination centres on time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

HP Special Educator TET 2026 Exam Schedule

According to HPBOSE, two separate examinations will be held on June 7. The Special Educator TET (Pre-Primary to Class V) will be conducted in the morning session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. A total of 407 candidates are expected to appear for this examination at three designated centres across Himachal Pradesh.

The Special Educator TET (Class VI to Class XII) examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Around 128 candidates will take this examination at the same centres.

These tests are designed to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in the special education sector at primary, upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary levels.

HPBOSE Special Educator TET 2026 Important Guidelines

HPBOSE has fixed the duration of both examinations at two hours and thirty minutes. Candidates have been instructed to report well before the scheduled time to complete verification and entry procedures smoothly.

The board has emphasized that late arrival may create difficulties during the verification process. Therefore, candidates should carefully follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and cooperate with examination officials.

HPBOSE Special Educator TET 2026 Admit Card

The board has already released the admit cards on its official website. Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Candidates should verify details such as their name, examination centre, reporting time, and other personal information before the exam day.

In addition to the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof for verification. Entry may not be permitted without the required documents.