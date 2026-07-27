Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister To Decide On School Complex System Before Teachers' Day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday assured primary teachers that the government will take an appropriate decision on the New Complex System before Teachers' Day. "I am the son of an employee, so I understand the sentiments and interests of teachers very well," Sukhu said in a social media post on X.

Sukhu's social media post stated:

"The state government will take an appropriate decision on the new complex system before Teachers' Day. The government will sympathetically review this arrangement and, if necessary, decide to make improvements or withdraw it."

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the New Complex System, also known as the School/Cluster Complex System, is an educational administrative reform that brings together 15 to 20 primary and middle schools under the supervision of a single principal or designated cluster head.

Hundreds of primary teachers, under the banner of Primary Teachers' Association, gathered at the Chaura Maidan on Sunday to protest against the New Complex System, and demanded the government immediately withdraw the notification issued on September 23, 2025.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached the protest site where he addressed the protesting primary teachers and assured them that the state government will consider their demands.

Addressing the protestors, the chief minister said a fair and sympathetic decision regarding the New Complex System will be taken during the upcoming meeting between the government and the teachers' association.

He also announced that the action taken to suspend primary teachers, departmental inquiries and FIRs against protesting teachers will be withdrawn.

"There will be no reduction in the powers and authority of headmasters, center headmasters, and block elementary education officers," he stated. Sports activities in primary schools will be restarted, he added.

The chief minister further announced that the Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers will be promoted to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts.

According to PTI, the chief minister said that the demands raised by the teachers' association were discussed in detail during a meeting with its representatives at the secretariat on Saturday.