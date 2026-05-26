Himachal Pradesh Open School Results 2026 Declared: Class 8, 10, 12 Scorecards Download Link Here

HPSOS 2026 Results: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) has declared the Class 8, 10 and 12 results 2026. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official website, hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has announced the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Results 2026 for Classes 8, 10 and 12. The results were declared by Board Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma.

Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website, hpbose.org.

HPSOS Results 2026: How To Check Scorecards?

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Click on the HPSOS Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details and view the result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

HPSOS Results 2026: Re-evaluation Process

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking through the official website within the stipulated timeline announced by the board. Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, application fee details and instructions before submitting the request.