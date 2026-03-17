Heatwave In Surat: Schools Suspend Outdoor Activities, Enforces Safety Measures

Considering the scorching heatwave and rising temperatures, the District Education Department of Surat has issued an advisory for all schools to implement measures to protect students' health. The directions were issued by District Education Officer Bhagirath Singh Parmar.

Under the new rules, all outdoor activities in schools have been completely suspended. This includes physical training (PT), sports, and any playground-related activities. Students will now participate only in indoor activities to avoid exposure to extreme heat.

For uniforms, schools have been advised not to strictly enforce dress codes. Instead, they should allow children to wear comfortable clothing suitable for the weather.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to provide refreshments such as lemon water and buttermilk during recess and to ensure that students stay well-hydrated throughout the day. All classrooms must have working fans or cooling systems, and any negligence in this regard could lead to action against school management.

Despite growing concerns, the administration has chosen not to reduce school hours. Officials believe that keeping children inside the relatively safer school environment is a better option than exposing them to the intense afternoon heat outdoors.

In addition, schools have been instructed to appoint a nodal officer to handle any health-related emergencies. If a student feels unwell, the officer will be responsible for providing immediate first aid and arranging a 108 ambulance if necessary.

The administration has also urged parents to ensure that their children carry water bottles and sufficient fluids to stay hydrated throughout the day.