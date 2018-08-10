Delhi High Court Raps AAP Government Over 'Admission Norms'

HC Raps AAP Government For Not Admitting Students Without 55% In NIOS Class 10 Exam

The Delhi High Court today pulled up the AAP government for not admitting in schools the students who have not scored a minimum of 55 per cent in their class 10 exams conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Justice Siddharth Mridul was of the view that the Delhi government ought not to adopt a policy of exclusion in the matter of admissions in Delhi government schools.

The court sought response of the Delhi government as to why such students were not being granted admission in schools run by it and listed the matter for further hearing on August 13.

It asked where such students would go to pursue their education if the government denies them admission. It also questioned the upper age limit of 17 years prescribed by the Delhi government for admission in class 11.

Advertisement

The court was hearing a plea moved by NGO Social Jurist against a May 15 circular of the Directorate of Education (DoE) laying down a minimum of 55 per cent marks in NIOS class 10 exams to be admitted in class 11 of Delhi government schools.

The plea, moved through advocate Ashok Agarwal on behalf of two students, contended that the DoE decision was "arbitrary, irrational, illogical, unconstitutional, violates the petitioners right to education and was against public interest".