Haryana Class 9 Exam Result This Week

Haryana board will announce the class 9 exam result this week. The students who appeared for the class 9 exam will receive their result next week and will join their new classes after the school reopens, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

The CM has said made important announcements regarding board exams and class promotions for the current academic session.

He said considering the lockdown situation the Board will skip conducting class 10 science exam and class 11 mathematics exam. Students will be promoted to the next level based on the scores obtained in other papers.

These exams will be held later on, the CM said.

The board exam for Haryana Board class 10 and 12 students began on March 3. The examinations were scheduled to conclude on March 31 for class 12 students and on March 27 for class 10 students. While for class 12, the exam has been postponed for 10 papers, for class 10 it is 4 papers.

The CM has also said that school students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next academic year without taking up annual examinations as the schools are closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

