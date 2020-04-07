Haryana Board To Skip Class 10 Science Exam, Class 11 Mathematics Exam

The annual class 10 board exam is conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE).

Haryana board class 10 science exam will not be held now. The final result for class 10 board exam will be announced on the basis of the other subjects for which students have appeared. The exam will be held later. This statement was given by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

He said the examination for the science subject for Class 10 of the State Board has not been conducted as the lockdown had been announced by then and the students' results will be declared on the basis of other subjects they appeared in.

Mr Khattar also announced that the class 9 result will be declared this week and promotions will be given to students on the basis of their performance.

On class 11 exam, in which Mathematics paper is pending, he said, no decision has been taken as of now. But the class 11 mathematics paper will be held later on.

On class 12 exam, the CM said, no decision has been taken as of now. The decisions will be taken following NCERT.

The board exam for Haryana Board class 10 and 12 students began on March 3. The examinations were scheduled to conclude on March 31 for class 12 students and on March 27 for class 10 students. While for class 12, the exam has been postponed for 10 papers, for class 10 it is 4 papers.

The CM has also said that school students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next academic year without taking up annual examinations as the schools are closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has been asked to resume board exams as per its convenience but only for the main subjects. The Board will conduct the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams for 29 papers only.

