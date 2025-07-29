HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 Declared, Check Details

HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially announced the HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 on its website - bseh.org. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board's Senior Secondary Compartment Examination (July 2025) can now check their results by entering their roll number and other required details.

How to Check HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their scorecards:

Visit the official website: bseh.org

Click on the link: "Sr. Secondary Examination July 2025 Result"

Enter your credentials, including Roll Number, Name, Parent's Name, Date of Birth, or Registration Number

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and print your scorecard for future reference



HBSE Class 12th Main Exam 2025

Earlier, on May 13, 2025, the Haryana Board declared the Class 12 main examination results. A total of 1,93,828 regular candidates appeared. Out of these:

Passed: 1,66,031

Placed in Compartment: 19,857

Failed: 7,900

What's Next for Students?

Passed Students: You can collect your official marksheet from your school shortly.

Re-evaluation Option: If you believe there's an error in your result, you may apply for re-checking or re-evaluation through the official portal.