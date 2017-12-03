Having Trouble Preparing For Your Exams? Reading Information Aloud May Help To Boost Memory The study by researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada found that speaking text aloud helps to get words into long-term memory.

Share EMAIL PRINT Reading Information Aloud To Yourself Boosts Memory: Research



"This study confirms that learning and memory benefit from active involvement," said Colin M MacLeod, a professor at Waterloo.



"When we add an active measure or a production element to a word, that word becomes more distinct in long-term memory, and hence more memorable," said Mr. MacLeod.



The study, published in the journal Memory, tested four methods for learning written information, including reading silently, hearing someone else read, listening to a recording of oneself reading, and reading aloud in real time.



Results from tests with 95 participants showed that the production effect of reading information aloud to yourself resulted in the best remembering.



"When we consider the practical applications of this research, I think of seniors who are advised to do puzzles and crosswords to help strengthen their memory," said Mr. MacLeod.



"This study suggests that the idea of action or activity also improves memory. And we know that regular exercise and movement are also strong building blocks for a good memory," he said.



The research builds on previous studies that measure the production effect of activities, such as writing and typing words, in enhancing overall memory retention.



This latest study shows that part of the memory benefit of speech stems from it being personal and self-referential.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Toronto, December 2: Having trouble preparing for your exams? You are more likely to remember something if you read it out loud to yourself, a study has found. The study by researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada found that speaking text aloud helps to get words into long-term memory. Dubbed the "production effect," researchers found that it is the dual action of speaking and hearing oneself that has the most beneficial impact on memory."This study confirms that learning and memory benefit from active involvement," said Colin M MacLeod, a professor at Waterloo."When we add an active measure or a production element to a word, that word becomes more distinct in long-term memory, and hence more memorable," said Mr. MacLeod.The study, published in the journal Memory, tested four methods for learning written information, including reading silently, hearing someone else read, listening to a recording of oneself reading, and reading aloud in real time.Results from tests with 95 participants showed that the production effect of reading information aloud to yourself resulted in the best remembering."When we consider the practical applications of this research, I think of seniors who are advised to do puzzles and crosswords to help strengthen their memory," said Mr. MacLeod."This study suggests that the idea of action or activity also improves memory. And we know that regular exercise and movement are also strong building blocks for a good memory," he said.The research builds on previous studies that measure the production effect of activities, such as writing and typing words, in enhancing overall memory retention.This latest study shows that part of the memory benefit of speech stems from it being personal and self-referential.Click here for more Education News