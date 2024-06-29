Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a re-advertisement notification for the recruitment of police constable posts following a high court judgment. The HSSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,000 vacancies, with 5,000 posts for male candidates and 1,000 posts for female candidates. As per the official notice, the last date to fill out the HSSC police constable 2024 application form is July 8.

Candidates who still wish to apply for the examination can do so by visiting at adv042024.hryssc.com.

The official notification reads: "Applications had been called from 20.02.2024 till 28.03.2024, and no further process regarding the recruitment has happened. Therefore, candidates who have applied for the police constable posts through Advt. No. 01/2024 need not apply again. Their previous applications, after removing the socio-economic criteria-related claims, shall be considered for the further recruitment process."

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Education Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board/institution. The candidate must have completed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. However, no extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Examination Pattern

The total number of questions will be 100, with a weightage of 0.945 marks for each question. The question paper will be bilingual (English & Hindi). The exam will be an offline (OMR-based) written examination. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates have to fill one option compulsorily out of five options given. Extra five minutes shall be given to mark the fifth option if the candidate does not know the answer. The total time allowed for the paper will be 105 minutes, including the extra five minutes.