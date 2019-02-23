Haryana Open School Admit Card Released @ Bseh.org.in; Download Now

The BSEH has released Open admit card for both fresh and re-appearing students @ bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana or BSEH has released the Haryana Open School admit card for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The Haryana Open School admit card can be accessed from the official website, bseh.org.in. The BSEH has released admit card for both fresh Open students and re-appearing Open students. According to reports, the Haryana Open School exams will start from March 7.

Haryana Open School admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Haryana Open admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, choose from fresh or re-appear options

Step 4: Enter Roll No in case you don't know the roll no then please enter candidate name with optional fields (roll no or candidate name is mandatory).

Step 5: Submit the details and download your Haryana Open School admit card

Haryana Open School was established in 1994 as an integral part of the Board of School Education Haryana with a mission of providing education for all, greater equity and justice in the society which led to the evolution of a learning society. The main aim is to provide education to all those who are beyond the reach of formal education due to any social, financial and other reasons.

Haryana Open School conducts Annual and Supplementary examinations at Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. The candidates who are appearing for the first time will be the part of annual examination and the candidate who gets a reappear in annual examination will appear in the supplementary examination.

