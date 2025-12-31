Haryana Government Revises HCS Exam Rules, Increases Mains Papers To Six

The Haryana Government has made important changes to the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination. These changes affect the main written exam and have been officially notified in the state gazette after approval from the state cabinet.

According to the new rules, the main written examination will now consist of six papers instead of four, with a total of 600 marks. This new structure includes two language papers-English and Hindi-as well as four General Studies papers.

The English paper will be worth 100 marks and will include an essay.

The Hindi paper will be worth 100 marks and will include an essay.

The four General Studies papers (I-IV) will each be worth 100 marks.

Regarding the language and format of the papers, the question papers will be bilingual, in both Hindi and English.

The first paper will be in English, and the second paper will be in Hindi. The remaining four papers will be based on General Studies subjects. All papers will be in the traditional essay format, allowing candidates to familiarize themselves with the examination pattern beforehand.

For selection to the main examination and interview, twelve times the number of advertised vacancies will be shortlisted for the main written examination, including candidates with equal marks. Three times the number of advertised vacancies will be called for the interview. Ex-servicemen and their dependents will participate in all papers and will not be given any concessions.

To qualify for the interview, candidates must secure a minimum of 45 percent marks in aggregate across all written papers, and a minimum of 33 percent marks in both the English and Hindi papers. If a sufficient number of qualified candidates with disabilities are not available, the overall qualifying marks may be reduced from 45 percent to 35 percent.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the main examination and the interview. This will be out of a total of 675 marks and will also take into account the service preferences chosen by the candidates.