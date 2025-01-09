Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Datesheet Released, Check Complete Schedule

Haryana Board Exams 2025: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the datesheet for the 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students preparing for the upcoming exams can now access the full schedule on the official HBSE website, bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams will begin on February 27 and conclude on April 2. These exams will be conducted in a single shift, starting at 12.30pm, with exam durations varying from 3pm to 3.30pm, depending on the subject. The Class 10 (Secondary) exams will start on February 28, 2025, and end on March 19, 2025. Similar to the Class 12 exams, these will be held in a single shift, beginning at 12.30pm.

Class 12 Exam Schedule:

February 27: English Core, English Elective

March 1: Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, English Special for Foreign Students

March 4: Physics, Economics

March 6: Fine Arts

March 10: History, Biology

March 12: Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration

March 15: Political Science

March 18: Mathematics

March 20: Sociology, Entrepreneurship

March 21: Home Science

March 22: Military Science, Dance, Psychology, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1

March 24: Geography

March 25: Music Hindustani Vocal, Business Studies

March 26: Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio-Technology

March 27: Computer Science, IT&ITES

March 28: Agriculture, Philosophy

March 29: Punjabi, Sanskrit Sahitya

April 1: Physical Education

April 2: Retail, Automotive, IT-ITES (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), among others.

Class 10 Exam Schedule:

February 28: Hindi

March 3: English

March 5: Social Science

March 7: Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

March 11: Science

March 13: Punjabi, IT&ITES, Sanskrit Vyakran (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)

March 17: Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture, Music Hindustani, Animal Husbandry, Dance, and others

March 19: Retail (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), IT-ITES (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), and more.

HBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2025: How To Check

Visit the official HBSE website: bseh.org.in.

Navigate to the "Latest Announcements" section on the homepage.

Click on the link to access the HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2025.

The complete schedule will appear on the screen.

Download the document and save it for future reference.

Take a printout of the date sheet for easy access until results are announced.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates or changes.