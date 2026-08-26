H1N1 Cases In Delhi: Schools Get Advisory On Masks, Handwashing And Hygiene

Delhi schools have been asked to step up precautions against seasonal influenza and H1N1, with the Directorate of Education issuing an advisory on handwashing, respiratory hygiene, masks where necessary and avoiding self-medication.

The advisory has been issued to government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education. Schools have been asked to adopt a "Healthy School - Healthy Community" approach and spread awareness among students and staff.

The advisory comes amid 2,308 reported cases of swine flu in Delhi, according to figures shared by the government. Around 650 flu cases have also been recorded.

The Health Department is continuously monitoring the situation, the government said, adding that it is fully alert and prepared. Necessary preparations related to health services have been completed, while people have been urged to take precautions and remain vigilant instead of panicking.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said there was no emergency situation in Delhi or elsewhere in the country.

"There is no need for panic. There is no emergency situation in Delhi or in the country. Seasonal illnesses, including influenza, are seen during this period of the year. Our focus is on preparedness, awareness and timely preventive action. I urge citizens to remain calm, vigilant and follow the health advisory issued by the authorities," Mr Sood said.

The Education Department's advisory also says there is no need for undue alarm. However, schools have been asked to make students and staff aware of the symptoms and precautions they need to follow.

The symptoms listed in the advisory include sore throat, cough, difficulty in breathing, body ache, headache, fatigue, chills and fever.

What Delhi Schools Have Been Asked To Do

Schools have been asked to encourage students and staff to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and dispose of used tissues properly.

Regular handwashing with soap and water, particularly before eating and after coughing or sneezing, has also been emphasised.

The advisory also asks schools to ensure regular cleaning of classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces. Adequate ventilation should be maintained wherever feasible.

Schools have also been asked to create awareness against spitting on school premises or in public places.

Students and staff have been encouraged to maintain healthy habits, including adequate hydration, nutritious food, sufficient rest and general personal hygiene.

Masks If Needed, No Self-Medication

The advisory says students and staff should maintain an appropriate distance from people showing respiratory symptoms. Masks may be used where considered necessary.

Students and staff have also been advised to avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The circular cautions against self-medication, saying antibiotics and other medicines should not be taken without medical advice.

Awareness Through Assemblies And Parent Channels

The DoE has asked schools to take the awareness message beyond classrooms.

The advisory may be shared through morning assemblies, classroom interactions and notice boards. Parents can also be reached through school communication channels and digital platforms.

District Deputy Directors of Education have been asked to monitor compliance. A compiled report has to be submitted to the School Branch (Health) by August 31, 2026.