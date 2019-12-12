DNB Final Examination At Guwahati Medical College Postponed

The NBE said the revised DNB schedule for Guwahati centre will be intimated in due course.

Due to the prevailing law and order situations in Guwahati, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has postponed the DNB examination scheduled to be held on next three days. The Board, which conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations for the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), has postponed the DNB final examination (Theory) scheduled to be held on December 13, 14 and 15 at Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati.

The Board has also said the revised schedule for Guwahati centre will be intimated in due course.

The Board informed the examination at all other centres across the country will be conducted as per schedule.

"Due to prevailing law and order situations in Guwahati, it has been decided to postpone the DNB Final Examination (Theory) - Dec 2019 scheduled to be held on 13th, 14th and 15th December 2019 at Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati," the NBE notice said.

"Revised schedule for Guwahati centre shall be intimated in due course... Examination at all other centres across the country will be conducted as per schedule," it added.

Three protesters were killed and many others injured in police firing in Assam's Guwahati amid a raging agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred even as thousands of protesters descended on the streets in defiance of a curfew imposed on the city after the parliament cleared the contentious legislation on Wednesday night. Earlier today, the government had extended the suspension of Internet services in 10 districts of Assam for another 48 hours, and deployed army personnel in four areas where clashes between protesters and police were witnessed.

All trains from Guwahati towards upper Assam region have been cancelled, according to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North-East Frontier Railway, as the protests continue to rock the state and other states in the North-East.

