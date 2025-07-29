Gurukul Students To Get Research Opportunities In IITs, Scholarships Up To Rs 2 Lakh

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Central Sanskrit University, has launched the Setubandha Scholar Scheme - a major initiative aimed at integrating Gurukul-trained students into mainstream academia.

The scheme will enable meritorious students from traditional Indian education systems to pursue formal postgraduate and PhD degrees, including at leading institutions like the IITs. Selected scholars will receive monthly scholarships starting from Rs 40,000.

Postgraduate students will be eligible for scholarships of up to Rs 1 lakh, while PhD candidates may receive up to Rs 2 lakh. All degrees will be conferred by the Central Sanskrit University.

According to Professor Srinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, this scheme will serve as a bridge between the ancient Gurukul tradition and modern research. "It will provide recognition to traditional scholars and unlock new paths for academic innovation."

The move is seen as a significant step in reviving Indian Knowledge Systems and mainstreaming traditional expertise within the formal education ecosystem.

Eligibility Criteria:

Maximum age: 32 years

Minimum 5 years of study under a traditional Guru or in a Gurukul

No formal degree required

Must demonstrate excellence in traditional or classical knowledge

Applications open until August 15

Research Opportunities Are Available In These 18 Disciplines At IITs:

Anvikshiki Vidya Vedic Philosophy and Cognitive Science

Language and Vak Analysis - Linguistics and Grammar

History and Civilization Studies - Indian History and Culture

Dharmashastra and Secular Law- Religion, Society, and Law

Politics and Economics - Political and Strategic Studies

Mathematics, Physics & Jyotisha - Math, Physics, and Astrology

Medicine and Health Science - Ayurveda and Health Sciences

Substance, Quality & Combination Science - Chemistry, Medicine, and Nutrition

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry - Traditional Agricultural Practices

Architecture and Construction Science - Vastu and Engineering

Rasa-Metal Science - Chemistry and Metallurgy

Mechanical and New Engineering - Mechanics and Digital Engineering

Gandharva Vidya - Theatre, Music, and Performing Arts

Sculpture and Visual Arts - Fine Arts and Iconography

Ornamental and Decorative Arts - Fashion and Interior Design

Educational and Recreational Studies - Education and Entertainment

Veda-Vedanga and Philosophy - Vedas and Indian Philosophy

Dandaniti Vidya - Governance and Jurisprudence

Professor Varkhedi emphasised that this scheme is not just about awarding degrees it is a historic effort to restore India's ancient knowledge systems to the global research arena.