Gurukul Students To Get Research Opportunities In IITs, Scholarships Up To Rs 2 Lakh

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Central Sanskrit University, has launched the Setubandha Scholar Scheme - a major initiative aimed at integrating Gurukul-trained students into mainstream academia.
The scheme will enable meritorious students from traditional Indian education systems to pursue formal postgraduate and PhD degrees, including at leading institutions like the IITs. Selected scholars will receive monthly scholarships starting from Rs 40,000.
Postgraduate students will be eligible for scholarships of up to Rs 1 lakh, while PhD candidates may receive up to Rs 2 lakh. All degrees will be conferred by the Central Sanskrit University.
According to Professor Srinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, this scheme will serve as a bridge between the ancient Gurukul tradition and modern research. "It will provide recognition to traditional scholars and unlock new paths for academic innovation."
The move is seen as a significant step in reviving Indian Knowledge Systems and mainstreaming traditional expertise within the formal education ecosystem.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Maximum age: 32 years
- Minimum 5 years of study under a traditional Guru or in a Gurukul
- No formal degree required
- Must demonstrate excellence in traditional or classical knowledge
- Applications open until August 15
Research Opportunities Are Available In These 18 Disciplines At IITs:
- Anvikshiki Vidya Vedic Philosophy and Cognitive Science
- Language and Vak Analysis - Linguistics and Grammar
- History and Civilization Studies - Indian History and Culture
- Dharmashastra and Secular Law- Religion, Society, and Law
- Politics and Economics - Political and Strategic Studies
- Mathematics, Physics & Jyotisha - Math, Physics, and Astrology
- Medicine and Health Science - Ayurveda and Health Sciences
- Substance, Quality & Combination Science - Chemistry, Medicine, and Nutrition
- Agriculture and Animal Husbandry - Traditional Agricultural Practices
- Architecture and Construction Science - Vastu and Engineering
- Rasa-Metal Science - Chemistry and Metallurgy
- Mechanical and New Engineering - Mechanics and Digital Engineering
- Gandharva Vidya - Theatre, Music, and Performing Arts
- Sculpture and Visual Arts - Fine Arts and Iconography
- Ornamental and Decorative Arts - Fashion and Interior Design
- Educational and Recreational Studies - Education and Entertainment
- Veda-Vedanga and Philosophy - Vedas and Indian Philosophy
- Dandaniti Vidya - Governance and Jurisprudence
Professor Varkhedi emphasised that this scheme is not just about awarding degrees it is a historic effort to restore India's ancient knowledge systems to the global research arena.