GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Check Key Dates And Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in Gandhinagar opened the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026. Candidates can visit the official website www.gseb.org to apply.

GUJNET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes in the state. The application window, which opened today, will continue till December 30. The examination will be conducted in the last week of March 2026.

The application fee is Rs 350, and candidates can submit the fee using online methods as well as offline by selecting the SBI Branch Payment option.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates must be studying in or have passed Class 12 (HSC) from a recognised board.

2. Physics and Chemistry are compulsory subjects in Class 12.

3. Candidates must have Mathematics or Biology as an additional subject.

4. GUJCET is conducted for students seeking admission to:

5. Degree Engineering courses

6. Degree Pharmacy courses

7. Diploma Pharmacy courses

8. Admission to colleges in Gujarat is carried out through the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC).

9. Seat allotment is based on GUJCET scores combined with Class 12 marks.

Steps to apply: