Consortium Confirms CLAT 2026 Result Timeline, Results Expected On This Date

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) is expected to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 tomorrow (December 17). Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to senior officials from NLU, the result is likely to be released on December 17 by 10 am. This year, the CLAT exam was held on December 7 for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges.

For undergraduate, 75,009 candidates appeared, while 17,335 appeared for postgraduate. A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CLAT 2026 results link.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Send in the information.

Step 5: The screen will display the CLAT 2026 result.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and store it for later use.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates on the CLAT 2026 exam.