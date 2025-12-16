Advertisement

Consortium Confirms CLAT 2026 Result Timeline, Results Expected On This Date

About 92,000 candidates registered for CLAT 2026, with over 75,000 appearing for undergraduate and 17,000 for postgraduate law programmes.

  • Consortium of National Law Universities to announce CLAT 2026 results tomorrow
  • CLAT 2026 exam was held on December 7 for UG and PG law programmes
  • Total of 92,000 candidates registered, with 75,009 UG and 17,335 PG appearing
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) is expected to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 tomorrow (December 17). Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to senior officials from NLU, the result is likely to be released on December 17 by 10 am. This year, the CLAT exam was held on December 7 for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges.

For undergraduate, 75,009 candidates appeared, while 17,335 appeared for postgraduate. A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CLAT 2026 results link.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Send in the information.

Step 5: The screen will display the CLAT 2026 result.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and store it for later use.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates on the CLAT 2026 exam.

