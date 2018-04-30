GUJCET 2018 Answer Key Released; Check Now GUJCET 2018 answer keys have been released online. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the State has released the answer key on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT GUJCET 2018 Answer Key Released; Check Now New Delhi: GUJCET 2018 answer keys have been released online. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the State has released the answer key on the official website. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website of the Board. GSEB had issued a press note on March 8, stating that GUJCET will be conducted only for engineering and pharmacy courses. For BAMS (ayurveda) and BHMS (homoeopathy) courses NEET scores are mandatory for admission.



GUJCET will be held for granting admission to Degree Engineering and Diploma/ Degree Pharmacy courses only.



This year 18 lakh students had appeared for class 10, 12 board exams in the State. "While the registration for boards are going on, approximately 17 to 18 lakh students will appear in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream," RI Patel, Exam Secretary, Gujarat State Examination Board, had said to DNA. Last year, close to 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams including 178 jail inmates.



