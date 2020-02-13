Gujarat Board Launches Helpline For Class 10, 12 Students

Gujarat Board has launched helpline for class 10, 12 students for upcoming exam

Following in the footsteps of CBSE, Gujarat Board has also launched a helpline for state board students who would be sitting for class 10 or class 12 exams in March. The helpline will be active from February 17 till March 21, 2020.

The board exams in Gujarat will begin on March 5 for class 10 (SSC) students and will conclude on March 17, 2020.The Gujarat Board exam for class 12 (HSC) General stream students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 21, 2020. The board exam for vocational subjects will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 21.

The helpline will be manned by expert counsellors and psychologists who would help board exam students in combating stress, anxiety and other issues related to exam.

The service which will be activated much before the exam and will be operational after the exam will provide both pre-exam and post-exam counselling to students who seek it.

The toll-free helpline number is 1800-233-5500. Students can call on the helpline number from 10 am in the morning to 6:30 pm in the evening.

Gujarat Board is expected to announce result for board examinations in May. In 2019, 66.97% students passed in class 10 exams. 71.9% students passed in class 12 Science stream, and 73.27% passed in the Arts and Commerce stream.

