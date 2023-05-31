Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results Today: How To Check

The overall pass percentage in the exam has been recorded at 73.27%. (Representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the class 12 board exam results 2023 for the Arts and Commerce streams. Students can view their result on the official website of the board using their login details.

The GSEB HSC exams 2023 were held between March 14 and March 25. The Gujarat board had already declared the class 12 result for the Science stream earlier this month. A total of 4,77,392 students appeared for the GSEB class 12 General Stream exams this year out of which 3,49,792 cleared it.

The overall pass percentage in the exam has been recorded at 73.27%.

Around 67 per cent boys have cleared the GSEB HSC General Streams exam while the pass percentage of girls in the exam is 80.39 per cent.

How to download GSEB class 12 result (Arts and Commerce) 2023

Step – 1 Go to the official website of the Gujarat board – gseb.org

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on HSC General March-2023 Exam Result.

Step – 3 Enter your six-digit seat number and submit.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step – 5 View your score and download the e-marksheet for future reference.

The hard copy of the GSEB class 12 2023 marksheet will be provided to the students by their schools later.

In 2022, the Gujarat board declared the HSC General Streams result on June 4. The overall pass percentage in the General Streams exam last year stood at 86.91 per cent.

According to the assessment rules of the Gujarat board, students must obtain at least Grade D in all subjects to be declared pass in the GSEB class examinations. Those students who receive Grade E1 or Grade E2 will have the option to appear for the supplementary exams and improve their performance.