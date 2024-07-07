Gujarat Board Academic Calendar Out For 2024-25 Session

Gujarat Board Academic Calendar 2024-25: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), has released the academic calendar for 2024-25 for both Classes 10 and 12. Students can download the academic calendar by visiting the official website, gseb.org.

The board exams for both classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 13, as per the academic calendar.

Gujarat Board Academic Calendar 2024-25: Important Holidays

Muharram: July 17

Independence Day: August 15

Raksha Bandhan: August 18

Janmashtami: August 25

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 7

Eid: September 15

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Dussehra: October 12

Christmas: December 25

Maha Shivratri: February 25

Ramadan Eid: March 31

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Parashuram Jayanti: April 28

Various Exam Dates for Academic Year 2024-25

Supplementary Examination of Class 10 and 12: July 24 to August 6

First Exam for Class 9 to 12 (all streams): October 14 to October 23

Prelim/Second Exam: January 20, 2025 to January 28, 2025

SSC/HSC Board Exam: February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025

School Annual Examination for 9th and 11th (all streams): April 7 to April 19

The notification reads in Gujarati: "The details of the school activity calendar for the academic year 2024-25 are sent herewith as per the approval of the Government on the above-mentioned file. It includes academic session days, school exam date details, exam notifications, vacation days, public holidays details, and Class 10 and 12 board exam date details. If any changes are made on these dates by the Government, they will have to be changed accordingly. Please send the said details to all secondary and higher secondary schools under your control and implement them well."