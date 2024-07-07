Gujarat Board Academic Calendar Out For 2024-25 Session

The board exams for both classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 13, as per the academic calendar.
Gujarat Board Academic Calendar 2024-25: Important Holidays
- Muharram: July 17
- Independence Day: August 15
- Raksha Bandhan: August 18
- Janmashtami: August 25
- Ganesh Chaturthi: September 7
- Eid: September 15
- Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
- Dussehra: October 12
- Christmas: December 25
- Maha Shivratri: February 25
- Ramadan Eid: March 31
- Mahavir Jayanti: April 10
- Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
- Good Friday: April 18
- Parashuram Jayanti: April 28
Various Exam Dates for Academic Year 2024-25
- Supplementary Examination of Class 10 and 12: July 24 to August 6
- First Exam for Class 9 to 12 (all streams): October 14 to October 23
- Prelim/Second Exam: January 20, 2025 to January 28, 2025
- SSC/HSC Board Exam: February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025
- School Annual Examination for 9th and 11th (all streams): April 7 to April 19
The notification reads in Gujarati: "The details of the school activity calendar for the academic year 2024-25 are sent herewith as per the approval of the Government on the above-mentioned file. It includes academic session days, school exam date details, exam notifications, vacation days, public holidays details, and Class 10 and 12 board exam date details. If any changes are made on these dates by the Government, they will have to be changed accordingly. Please send the said details to all secondary and higher secondary schools under your control and implement them well."