Gujarat Cops On School Picnics. Will New Rules Make A Difference?

Gujarat school students on class outings, like picnics or tours, will be accompanied by two policemen in uniform.

In new safety rules ordered by the Director General of Police, Gujarat, Vikas Sahay, two uniformed police personnel must ensure the safety of children on outings. For girl students, female police personnel will accompany the class. The order covers all schools - government, semi-government and private.

This decision, announced on May 30, follows instructions from the 2024 police officers' conference, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The directions come over a year after the January 2024 Harni boat tragedy, in which 12 students and two teachers drowned when a boat capsized in a lake in Harni, Vadodara.

Will this move reassure parents? Is such a move feasible and sustainable?

What Schools Say

The police chief has sent the new order to the principal secretary of the state Education Department, asking for quick implementation by schools.

Now, schools need to prepare and submit their calendar of outings and the list of students and staff in advance to district education officers and the local civic authorities for smooth coordination.

"We welcome the government's decision and will follow the rules. We will accommodate and take care of the policemen or women, who will accompany us," says Arjun Jagdishbhai Sejpal, Principal, Karnavati International School, Rajkot.

The new rule, meant to protect students on educational trips, also aims to develop bonhomie and understanding between the students and police personnel.

What it means for schools is that all trips, tours, picnics, and visits must be planned ahead. To enable this, the school principals have been instructed to directly coordinate with local police stations to ensure the timely deployment of the policemen.

The school management and authorities feel that the move, though well-intentioned, could prove to be challenging in practice.

"Schools planning even a short-day trip will now need to coordinate with their local police station. Something that is easier said than done, especially in rural areas or during busy times of the year," says Reena Tiwary, Principal, Amity School CBSE, Bharuch.

"It could also slow down planning or discourage schools from organising trips altogether. That said, having police involved could help weed out some big issues. If implemented smoothly, it could push schools to follow protocol more strictly. But for this policy to be sustainable, there needs to be strong collaboration between education authorities and police, clear procedures, and possibly dedicated personnel to manage the process. Without these, the rule risks becoming difficult to maintain in the long run," says Ms Tiwary.

Parents Relieved

So far, parents were made to sign undertakings before school picnics, absolving the school in case of an accident.

"Any positive step/initiative towards securing the safety of the children will always be a welcome step for the parents and provide them with peace of mind," says Brajesh Prasad, co-founder, FOPAG (Federation of Parents Associations, Gujarat).

"The initiative has just been rolled out and how far it is implemented in letter and spirit is yet to be ascertained. But if the schools roll-out their individual picnic schedules at the beginning of the academic year - things will be more transparent, feasible and sustainable," says Mr Prasad.

After the Harni Lake tragedy, anything that signals more accountability and safety is likely to be welcomed.

"The presence of police officers on school trips sends a strong message that student safety is being taken seriously. However, public trust in the Indian police force tends to be mixed. So, while the idea is comforting on paper, parents may wonder how involved or effective these officers will actually be," Ms Tiwary pointed out.

"Still, if police can help prevent common safety lapses like the use of unauthorised buses, overcrowding, or unsafe destinations, it could make a real difference. The key is in how sincerely and consistently the rule is enforced," she added.

The Gujarat police force is already stretched thin due to shortage of manpower and a grinding schedule.

Data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development in 2022 highlights that the ratio of policemen to the state's population is 127.82 per 100,000 people, against a sanctioned strength of 174.39. The state currently has 73% (76,200) of the personnel it needs.

"There needs to be enough police personnel to perform such duties because there are so many other duties the policemen have to perform. Provided, the government has enough police personnel to accommodate all requests from so many schools. Where will all police personnel come from?" says Principal Sejpal.

It is widely believed that all police are trained to respond to emergencies and can provide swift and effective assistance if needed. The reality, however, very different. The junior-level policemen aren't trained to handle crises on their own.

So, the police force not only needs more personnel but also those who are trained and sensitised about handling students on outings.