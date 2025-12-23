Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2026 Registration Begins Today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NBEMS for complete details. The online registrations for the GPAT 2026 exam will begin today, December 23, 2025 and would conclude on January 12, 2026.

The GPAT-2026 examination is scheduled for March 7, 2026 in computer-based platform at various exam centres. The results are scheduled to be released by April 7, 2026.

Candidates may contact NBEMS through its communication web portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main for any queries, clarifications, or assistance related to GPAT-2026.

GPAT is a national level examination that is conducted for awarding scholarships to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) course.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates appearing for the final year (4th Year) examination of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission to MPharm course for the academic year 2026-27 are eligible to appear in GPAT 2026. Candidates appearing for the Pre final year (3rd Year) examination of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) whose results for Final Year (4th Year) will be declared before commencement of admission to MPharm course for the academic year 2027-28 are also eligible to appear in GPAT 2026.

BE/ BTech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to appear in GPAT 2026.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognised university.

