GPAT 2019 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply

GPAT 2019: GPAT 2019 application process has begun. The application can be submitted online through the official website. GPAT is conducted for admission to M.Pharm. programmes. Earlier this exam was conducted by AICTE but will now be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. GPAT scores are also accepted while awarding certain scholarships.

The GPAT 2019 examination will be conducted on January 28, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GPAT 2019: How to apply?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ntagpat.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab on the home page.

Step three: Complete the registration process and note down the system generated application number.

Step four: Complete the application form.

Step five: Upload scanned image of candidate's photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and candidate's signature (4 kb to 30 kb).

Step six: Pay application fee through SBI MOPS.

Step seven: Take printout of the confirmation page.

The application fee for SC, ST, PwD, Transgender and Femlae candidates is Rs. 700. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 1400.

GPAT is an online test which will have 125 objective questions to be solved in 3 hours. The question paper will be in English language only.

Click here for more Education News