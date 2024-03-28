Government Shipbuilding Company Hiring Company Secretaries And Other Professionals, Check Details

Applications are invited by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) from eligible and interested candidates for various positions including General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Senior Engineer, Manager and Senior Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI to check complete details. The deadline to fill the application form is April 3, 2024.

Educational qualification

General Manager

Candidates having full time degree in Engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic discipline with first class or minimum 60% marks or equivalent, from a recognised university or Deemed university or institute recognised by AICTE are eligible to apply. Aspirants having full time degree in Naval Architecture or degree in Engineering with Postgraduate Diploma in Naval Construction with first class or minimum 60% marks in both, Degree and Post-Graduation level or equivalent from a recognised university or Deemed university or institute recognized by AICTE are eligible for the role.

Deputy General Manager (Company Secretary)

Candidates who have passed final examination of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and are Associate/Fellow member of ICSI are eligible for the job.

Deputy General Manager (Finance)

Professionals having qualification in Cost and Works Accounts (CWA) or those having a Chartered Accountant (CA) degree are eligible for the role.

Manager (Rajbhasha)

Candidates having qualification in full time/part time/correspondence Master's degree in Hindi/ Sanskrit with English as a medium of examination at graduate level recognised by AICTE / UGC or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory/ elective subject or as a medium of examination at graduation level recognized by AICTE / UGC are eligible to apply.

Salary

The pay scale for General Manager is 1,20,000-2,80,000, Deputy General Manager is 90,000-2,40,000, Manager is 70,000-2,00,000 and Senior Engineer is 40,000-140,000.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is India's leading Shipbuilding Company. It is a profit-making Central Government Schedule ‘A' PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, engaged primarily in the building of Warships and Submarines for the Indian Navy.