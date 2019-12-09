Government schools provide self-defence classes to girls under 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme

Girls of classes 6 to 12 in Government Schools are being trained in self-defence under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of the government. Every school is provided a fund of Rs. 3000 per month for three months for inculcating self-defence skills including life skill for self-protection and self-development among the girls.

Self-defence training is also being given in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) which are residential schools meant for girls of Class VI to XII and belonging to disadvantaged groups.

Apart from these schools, girls in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Schools run by Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) are also being trained in self-defence arts such as Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing, etc. In KVs, inter-house competitions and tournaments of these games are conducted at Regional and National levels.

At Higher Education level, University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued letters from time to time to Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) requesting them to sensitize the management and teachers. UGC has also asked HEIs to work out road-map for implementation of the recommendations of the SAKSHAM report on the measures for ensuring the safety of women and programmes for gender sensitization towards a policy of zero tolerance on the campuses.

UGC has also framed guidelines on Safety of Students on and off campuses of HEIs.

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) of Delhi Police also organizes self-defence training classes and workshops on the request of Heads of Schools / Colleges / MNCs/ Hospitals /Institutions /NGOs /NCC /Hotel etc. for students, working women and house-wives.

