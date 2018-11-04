Government Scheme On Encouraging Kids To Educate Elders Soon: Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the Centre is working on a scheme under which kids will be encouraged to educate their elders at home.

Education | | Updated: November 04, 2018 14:49 IST
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the Centre is working on a scheme under which kids will be encouraged to educate their elders at home. 

He visited a family in Jaipur and interacted with the children and urged them to educate their illiterate grandparents. "Preparations are underway and the scheme will be launched in two months. We will also issue study material," the minister said.    

Javadekar, who is the BJP's poll in-charge in Rajasthan, interacted with people here and took their feedback about the government's work in the last five years.    

State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Mayor Ashok Lahoti and other leaders of the party accompanied him. 

