Government Launches Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme For Unprivileged Students

The Ministry of Education recently launched the EdCIL Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme to benefit students from economically disadvantaged groups. The scholarship aims at empowering meritorious students who do not have enough resources by offering them access and opportunities. Meritorious students from Navodaya Vidyalaya who lack means for supporting their higher education can avail the benefit of this scholarship.

An official notification by the Ministry of Education read, "The EdCIL Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, is a powerful force aimed at revolutionising opportunities for quality education and access to higher education institutions. This initiative guarantees access to high-quality learning systems by facilitating a seamless transition from secondary to higher education and extending financial support for the meritorious Navodaya Vidyalaya students who lack means."

In addition to extending financial assistance to economically marginalised and meritorious students of Navodaya Vidyalayas, this scheme also encourages involvement from the private sector through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

At the launch of the scholarship programme, Union Minister of Education Mr Dharmendra Pradhan commended the efforts of students of NVS and mentioned that nearly 14,000 students have succeeded in getting admission to reputed institutes including IITs, NITs, etc without joining any coaching centres. Many students come from marginalised families. He also added that 70 students are being bestowed upon the scholarship amounting to Rs 5 crore.

The minister added, "The Vidyanjali Scholarship Program symbolises a whole-of-society approach to empowerment through access and opportunities of education. Nation-building is a collective effort of all citizens and it was heartwarming to see the corporates enthusiastically coming forward to support and sponsor academically gifted and meritorious students lacking the financial means to pursue education."