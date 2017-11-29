Government Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Interest Free Loan For IITs

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, announced that six chosen institutions would be provided Rs. 2,000 crore interest free loans by the government to encourage research in higher education institutions.

Education | Edited by | Updated: November 29, 2017 16:10 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Interest Free Loan For IITs

Government Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Interest Free Loan For IITs

New Delhi:  Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, announced that six chosen institutions would be provided Rs. 2,000 crore interest free loans by the government to encourage research in higher education institutions. 

Praksh Javdekar tweeted that the Higher Education Finnacing Agency (HEFA) will approve Rs. 2,000 crore interest-free loans for six institutions to promote research, academic and infra projects. 
 
The said six institutes which have been shortlisted to receive the loan are IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and CSE, National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Karnataka.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Click here for more Education News

Trending

MHRDIITPrakash Javadekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................