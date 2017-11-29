Government Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Interest Free Loan For IITs Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, announced that six chosen institutions would be provided Rs. 2,000 crore interest free loans by the government to encourage research in higher education institutions.

Praksh Javdekar tweeted that the Higher Education Finnacing Agency (HEFA) will approve Rs. 2,000 crore interest-free loans for six institutions to promote research, academic and infra projects.

Happy to inform that today #HEFA (Higher Education Financing Agency) Board would be approving Rs 2000-Crore interest-free loans for 6 Institutions towards research/academic/infra projects. They are @iitkanpur1 , @iitdelhi , @iitbombay , @iitmadras , @iitkharagpur & @cse_nitk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 29, 2017

The said six institutes which have been shortlisted to receive the loan are IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and CSE, National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Karnataka.



(With Inputs from IANS)



