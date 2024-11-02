Advertisement

Google Software Engineering Internship For PhD Students: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More

This is a paid internship lasting 12-14 weeks, providing opportunities for personal growth, professional skill-building, talks from company leaders.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Google Software Engineering Internship For PhD Students: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More
Aspirants can register for the internship until February 28, 2025.

Google Software Engineering Internship: Google is offering winter internships for PhD students studying in the United States. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, google.com/about/careers. Aspirants can register for the internship until February 28, 2025.

This is a paid internship lasting 12-14 weeks, providing opportunities for personal growth, professional skill-building, talks from company leaders, and community connections. During the Software Engineering Internship, you'll work on challenging tech projects, develop scalable software systems, and collaborate on various smaller projects relevant across different fields.

Google Software Engineering Internship: Minimum Qualifications

  • The candidate must be actively pursuing a PhD in software development or a related technical field
  • The candidate should have experience in software development and proficiency in coding with at least one of the following languages: C/C++, Java, or Python
  • The candidate should possess experience with data structures or algorithms, acquired through academic, professional, or personal projects

The official notification reads: "As a key member of a versatile team, you will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. We need our engineers to be versatile and enthusiastic in addressing problems as we continue to push technology forward. You will design, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions as you grow and evolve during your internship."

Google Software Engineering Internship: Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with peers, managers, and teams to build and support a productive and innovative work environment
  • Develop scripts to automate repetitive tasks
  • Analyse information and assess results to identify effective solutions for problem-solving
  • Use computer science knowledge to tackle real-world challenges
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Google Software Engineering Internship 2025, Google Software Engineering Internship, Google Software Engineer
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com