Advertisement

Google Software Engineering Internship 2025: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More

They should have experience coding in one or more of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, C, C++, Python, or a related language.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Google Software Engineering Internship 2025: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More
Google winter internships 2025 will commence from January 2025.
Google Internship 2025: Google is offering winter internships for students in the final year of a Bachelor's, Master's, or Dual degree program in Computer Science or a related field, and are set to graduate in 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the internship by visiting the official website, google.com/about/careers.

The winter internships will commence from January 2025. It will be of 22-24 weeks (around 6 months) duration.

Google Internship 2025: Basic Educational Qualifications

  • The candidate must be currently enrolled in an Associate's, Bachelor's, or Master's degree program, or have post-secondary or training experience related to software development or another technical field
  • The candidate should have experience in the software development field
  • They should have experience coding in one or more of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, C, C++, Python, or a related language

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in any of the following areas: Unix/Linux environments, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, security software development, web application development, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, or machine learning.

The official notice states: "As a Software Engineering Intern, you will work on our core products and services, as well as those that support critical functions of our engineering operations. Whether it's finding new and innovative ways to advance search quality, building computing platforms and networking technologies, automating the indexing of videos, or continuing to refine and scale complex auction systems, you'll develop solutions for challenging technical problems."

Google Internship 2025: Core Responsibilities

  • The candidate will develop and maintain scripts to automate repetitive tasks, improving efficiency and workflow
  • The candidate will analyze data and evaluate outcomes to identify the most effective solutions for problem-solving
  • The candidate will apply computer science principles and knowledge to address and solve real-world challenges
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Google Internship, Google Jobs, Google Work
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
Google Software Engineering Internship 2025: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More
UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com