Google Software Engineering Internship 2025: Check Eligibility, Duration, And More

The winter internships will commence from January 2025. It will be of 22-24 weeks (around 6 months) duration.
Google Internship 2025: Basic Educational Qualifications
- The candidate must be currently enrolled in an Associate's, Bachelor's, or Master's degree program, or have post-secondary or training experience related to software development or another technical field
- The candidate should have experience in the software development field
- They should have experience coding in one or more of the following languages: Java, JavaScript, C, C++, Python, or a related language
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in any of the following areas: Unix/Linux environments, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, security software development, web application development, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, or machine learning.
The official notice states: "As a Software Engineering Intern, you will work on our core products and services, as well as those that support critical functions of our engineering operations. Whether it's finding new and innovative ways to advance search quality, building computing platforms and networking technologies, automating the indexing of videos, or continuing to refine and scale complex auction systems, you'll develop solutions for challenging technical problems."
Google Internship 2025: Core Responsibilities
- The candidate will develop and maintain scripts to automate repetitive tasks, improving efficiency and workflow
- The candidate will analyze data and evaluate outcomes to identify the most effective solutions for problem-solving
- The candidate will apply computer science principles and knowledge to address and solve real-world challenges