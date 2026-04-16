Google India Introduces Free NEET UG Practice Tests Via Gemini App

In a move aimed at supporting medical aspirants, Google India has announced that full-length National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) practice tests are now available at no cost through the Gemini App.

The announcement was made by Google through X, highlighting that students can simply say, "I want to take a NEET mock test," to begin their preparation instantly within the app.

Full length, no cost NEET UG practice tests are now in @GeminiApp, isn't that neat? 😄



Say “I want to take a NEET mock test” and begin ✍️



Read here: https://t.co/eN2WRUZ2PH pic.twitter.com/YnyUe1Rftv — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 14, 2026

This feature is designed to make exam readiness more accessible and interactive for candidates preparing for the highly competitive NEET UG.

These exams are complete and provide students with an actual test experience. This program follows the company's goal of implementing artificial intelligence technology within education, which is to facilitate learning among Indian students.

Google also shared a short demonstration video showing how users can initiate the mock test inside the app, suggesting a simple and user-friendly interface.

This is indeed a timely initiative given that lakhs of students are gearing up for NEET UG, which happens to be among the most challenging entrance examinations in India to get into a medical course. The use of AI in this initiative will help students in preparing better for the exam.

"Sending good luck to everyone taking India's biggest medical exam in a few weeks. You've got this! We're working on adding more practice tests for different subjects and countries. What should we add next?," asked Google VP on X.