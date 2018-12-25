Good Management Training Institute Needed For Aspiring IAS, IPS Officers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday underlined the need for an excellent management training institute for aspiring lAS and IPS officers, as this will help to make qualitative improvements in the system. Addressing management students at Vigyan Bhawan here, Mr Gadkari said: 'In today's 21st century, knowledge plays a key role, and along with it, innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, and research and development are important parameters. We convert knowledge into wealth, which is the future of the country.'

Stressing the need for a performance audit to measure the capabilities of aspirants working in district administrations, Mr Gadkari said: When you give interviews or written tests, you get selected based on knowledge. When a person is deemed good, he is useful in the administration. But, when there is an error in selection, the entire system gets disturbed.'

'There should be a system for a performance audit. When you expect good postings, the system is expecting some good decisions from your side. But if you do not want to make any decisions, why do you want promotions,' he asked.

The Union Minister said that he wished to see 10,000 buses being run on bio-CNG in an effort to reduce pollution and carbon emissions. He added that work to clean the river Ganga is underway in a proactive manner and expressed confidence that the river would be clean in a few years.