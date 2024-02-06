Goa Gets A State-Of-The-Art NIT Campus With Sustainability Focus

Goa is all set to get its permanent campus for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) as PM Modi will soon inaugurate the new campus in the state. With a built-up area of 70,750 sqm, the campus has been constructed with a total cost of Rs 390.83 crore. The building has been designed to accommodate 1,260 students.

The project was envisioned by the former chief minister of the state Dr Manohar Parrikar who laid its foundation stone in 2018. The campus is being setup with an aim to develop Goa as a destination for education as well by establishing an institute of national importance.

Facilities At The Campus

The campus has various facilities such as a tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre and sports ground among other utilities.

The campus is equipped with many environment-friendly features such as solar plant, sewage treatment plant, water saving fittings and fixtures in sanitary ware, efficient electric lightings, and solar powered street lights. Installation of solar panels and local plants in horticulture work conducive to weather conditions in the state have been incorporated during the construction. The buildings have also been designed to provide good natural ventilation and lighting to minimise the use of electricity.

NIT Goa started functioning at its transit campus within the premises of Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, in 2010. With the assistance from the Ministry of Education, the institute gradually took full shape at Cuncolim, South Goa in 2023.

The Government of Goa transferred land admeasuring 456767 Sqm (113 acres) in the village of Cuncolim in July 2017 for setting up the permanent campus. The planning for construction of NIT Goa campus was started with CPWD as Project Monitoring Committee in May 2019. The construction of the campus has been done using RCC Precast 3S Technology.